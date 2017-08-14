TOP STORIES
what does a man get for all the toil and anxious striving with which he labours on this satan dominancy world.By: kwaku adu tutu, manl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Deputy Health Minister Celebrates Homowo Festival In Her Hometown
The Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah on Saturday August 12, 2017 joined her hometown; James town, known in the Colonial era as British Accra to celebrate the Homowo festival with Chiefs, elders and people.
The Homowo festival was celebrated in grand style at the forecourt of Mantse Agbonaa in James Town. The celebration was graced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey, who stepped into the shoes of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, the Accra Mayor, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Deputy Minister of Health and also MP, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah and a host of several chiefs, elders, high profile dignitaries and people of James Town with Nii Obrempong, the royal chief on whose shoulders the celebration lay, seated in state to mark the festival.
The Deputy Minister in a close up interview after the festivities remarked that, she was happy to mark the Homowo which means to jeer at hunger in her hometown where her ancestral lineage is traced.
She added that, she was pleased to celebrate the occasion with the people and family of her hometown, James Town to be precise.
She seized the opportunity to thank Nii Obrempong for celebrating this year’s Homowo in grand style to the admiration of all who attended the festival at the forecourt of the palace to catch a glimpse of the occasion.
She prayed the blessing of God and wished long life for Nii Obrempong and urged fellow Gas of James Town to celebrate the festival in peace.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News