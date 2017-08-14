TOP STORIES
Nyakrom Omanhene Advocates For District Assembly To Facilitate Development
Okofo Katakyie Nyaku Eku X, Omanhene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area has appealed to H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to consider creating a district Assembly for Agona Nyakrom and its surrounding communities to facilitate development.
Addressing a durbar to climax their annual Akwambo festival at Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, the Omanhene discloses that the area has all it takes to be created as a whole district.
" My humble plead to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to consider as by creating Agona Central District Assembly to enhance development in Agona.
Agona Nyakrom has the social amenities to serve as the capital. We have constant supply of electricity and water here. Roads linking our surrounding communities are motorable for smooth transportation of goods and services"
The Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah hinted that government was going to create more Municipal and District Assemblies to enhance good governance at the local level.
He pledge to convey the Omanhene' request to the President to look into the merit of the plead if he could consider the plight the people.
The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that the Assembly has started to implement government's policies and programs to reduce economic hardships in the municipality.
She expressed concern over indiscipline among the youth appealing to parents to monitor activities of their children especially outside the home.
The MCE assured the community of the early completion of the Nyakrom District Police Station to boost security.
Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, Hon. Cynthia Morrison called on chiefs and opinion leader to rekindle social and moral values in the society to instill discipline among the youth.
" I have observed with concern the rather high level of indiscipline among and lack of parental control especially on school going children.
Plans are far advanced for establishment of a sub-offices for the National Health Insurance Authority for Agona Nyakrom to serve surrounding communities to enable them access quick healthcare delivery "
Present were the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanfu Krampah XI, Omanhene of Breman Essiam, Odeefo Afoakwa and the Omanhene of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area,
