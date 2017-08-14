TOP STORIES
Death Of Four Not By Anti-Galamsey Taskforce—Atiwa Youth
Atiwa Youth Association has called on the police to undertake thorough investigation to fish out the cause of death of four men found in a galamsey pit in Akukuso, a suburb of Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.
A member of the Association, Kudjo Okyere, who spoke on Onua FM’s morning show ‘Yen Nsem Pa’, explained that publications circulating in both main stream and social media may have been twisted to give bad name to the taskforce commissioned by government to weed out illegal miners.
He said although they as an association cannot independently confirm those who were behind the killings, it is only advisable the police hierarchy looks into the matter and brings it to logical conclusion. “We are entreating the general public to ignore the claim that the death was caused by the anti-galamsey taskforce. “When the mortal remains of the alleged galamseyers were found, there was no sign of gunshot on their bodies.”
They expressed these sentiments in a statement on Monday. Find it below: STOP MISLEADING THE PUBLIC ON THE DEATH OF THE 4 GALAMSEYERS IN ATIWA – Atiwa Youth Association The attention of the Atiwa Youth Association has been drawn to publications circulating in the media (electronic and social media) concerning the death of four (4) galamseyers at Akukuso – a suburb of Kwabeng.
Atiwa Youth Association is calling on the police to undertake a thorough investigation to fish out what killed them and who is behind their death. Publications circulating in the media have been given a twist of the issue by attributing their death to the Vanguard (anti-galamsey taskforce).
This allegation by the media is whimsical and was orchestrated by the opposition to government in other to win a political point. The anti-galamsey taskforce operated in the Atiwa district about a week ago so, the perpetuators thought of doing that for Ghanaians to attribute it to the Vanguards.
Fortunately, the taskforce have not operated in the district since three days The Atiwa Divisional Police Command has cleared the vanguard of knowing nothing about it.
We are entreating the general public to ignore the claim that the death was caused by the anti-galamsey taskforce. When the mortal remains of the alleged galamseyers were found, there was no sign of gunshot on their bodies.
Simple logic will tell us that, under no circumstances will an armed military officer lay down his ammunition to fight someone he deem a treat by hands. The quest by the government to halt galamsey must be deemed a national task.
We need to protect the environment for generations to come just as our forefathers did for us. Atiwa Youth Association is calling on the Police Service to do all it can to unearth the hidden truth of the incident. We share our condolences to the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, District Chief Executive of Atiwa West Kwabena Nkansah Panyin has told host of Onua FM’s morning show Bright Kwesi Asempa that there will be DISEC meeting Monday to see the way forward.
