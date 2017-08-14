TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
BoG to sanction officials behind UT, Capital Bank collapse
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said it will investigate and sanction officials whose activities led to the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank.
“The last phase of the BoG's action would involve a thorough investigation of operations of UT Bank and Capital Bank and appropriate action will be taken against shareholders, Directors, and key a Management personnel who are found to be culpable,” the BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison revealed during a press conference.
This followed the Central Bank on Monday morning announcing the collapse of both banks, following their inability to turn around their negative capital adequacy position.
This necessitated a Purchase and Assumption agreement allowing GCB Bank to take over all deposit liabilities and selected assets of both UT Bank and Capital Bank, per section 123 of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) Act, 2016 (Act 930).
The governor noted that “UT Bank and Capital Bank were heavily deficient in capital and liquidity and their continuous operation could have jeopardized not only their depositors' funds, but also posed a threat to the stability of the financial system.”
“It, therefore, became necessary for the Bank of Ghana to revoke their licenses and approve a Purchase and Assumption (P&A) transaction to allow GCB Bank, a large bank with the right balance sheet, to take over all deposits and selected assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank.”
Dr. Addison also reiterated to customers of the two banks that their investments were safe and that “no depositor will lose his or her funds and all depositors can continue to do normal banking business with GCB Bank.”


Thank you for your attention.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
