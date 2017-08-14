TOP STORIES
Speaking Truth To Ghanaian Muslim Youth - A Pale Shadow Of Past Generations
Today, I will like to take a little bite at some emerging issues with present propensity and potency to permanently mutate, alter or destroy the future of many many Ghanaian Muslim Youth if left unchecked by those who matter in the Muslim Ummah.
It is my sincere believe that the earlier we speak about these together in order and find solutions to them, the better for all of us.
It is increasingly becoming clear that the Ghanaian Muslim Youth no longer unites with a common purpose to fight for anything good for themselves and the religion as pertained in the past except to allow themselves to be subsumed, consumed and buried by politics, parochialism, individualism and selfishness.
Our Muslim Youth no longer have common interest anymore except partisan, political, selfish, individualistic agendas. They are so blinded by these that they no longer see the need to launch a collective purposeful attack on the scary abject poverty, affliction and sickness, backwardness and illiteracy, thugry and robbery, petty stealing and prostitution that bedevil our communities.
Also, depending on which political dispensation we find ourselves in at which particular time. The Ghanaian Muslim Youth act in concert with politicians from either sides of the political divide to subject their own religion to public ridicule and shame by deliberately, accidentally or inadvertently making unsavoury comments against the very religion they profess to be propagating and practising.
They do so always wishing or acting in ways that suggests that the annual hajj pilgrimage to the holy land of mecca for example should fail or suffer spectacular embarrassment in order for them to achieve their selfish/parochial cheep political aims to the detriment of many innocent Muslims who have toiled over several years to put away/save some money to fulfil one of the most important pillars of Islam(hajj pilgrimage)
It appears to me that our youth have either lost their or perhaps have no shame again. What do you gain if you turn an important religious issue into another us against them?
What do you think you are doing to yourselves and the religion when you taint hajj pilgrimage with party colours and castigate your leaders, past and present for their efforts in facilitating the annual hajj of which Muslims have paid fully for?
I have monitored most of the hajj commentaries by some of the "political facebookers" especially Young Muslim Youth and I must say that I am appalled, ashamed and shocked to the marrow that our Muslim Youth will allow themselves to be used in such a manner that subjects our beautiful religion to such a berating public ridicule.
The attacks and counter attacks -verbal diarrhoea- on social media alone in the past week from youth belonging to either side of the political divide left me thinking if our Muslim Youth have any future at all.
It is compulsory that we should always take sides on every issue even when it is patently clear that there is no need for such especially in matters relating to religion?
In the past, we used to be trusted and respected because we were known to always stand for and speak the truth no matter how the consequences of doing so was; we would speak the truth, be on the side of the truth, and die speaking the truth. But unfortunately today, the opposite is sadly our claim to fame. We lie, insult and disrespect the elderly because of politics, steal, rob and kill for money and other things.
We lie through our teeth because we want to please our political godfathers and godmothers.
I think is high time the Ghanaian Muslim Youth to wake up from their slumber, revisit the basics if they are to regain their respect or win back their past glory.
Is it surprising that when the politicians want thugs to use for elections they come to you but do not do so when they are looking for people with paper qualifications or certificates?
What does this tell you?
If it is about fighting, creating confusion, thugry and demonstrations because the certificate needed to that is cement paper, you qualify. So they come for you.
Let the Muslim youth ask themselves why the number of Muslims in the public sector keep dwindling, and why there are too little to boast of in terms of "Big Muslim men" in the civil and public sector. May be that is only time when they will realise that they better sit back and think.
Abdul Hanan Mohammed EL-Saeed
0244087295
