Maxwell Kofi Jumah Schools NPP Youth
A former Member of Parliament for the Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region, Honorable Kofi Jumah has advised the youth of the party to seek for knowledge if they want to make a mark in politics. He said “those who dream of a successful career in politics must be abreast with current affairs issues”. The former minister under the erstwhile Kuffour Administration made this comments when he took his turn during a career fair organized by Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group under the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party ( N.P.P) in Obuasi.
Mr. Bismark Osei Akowuah who was part of the organizers of the program explained that the purpose of the progamme was to equip the youth with the right information which would enable them tap the opportunities available to them. He said the time has come for the youth of political parties to take advantage of policies of government which is geared towards empowering the private sector and not always wait for appointments from the government.
The program he continued forms part of series of programmes to be rolled out by the group. This includes; career guidance for Senior High Schools, Interschool debate competitions, women development and skills training.
Mr . Akowuah however said all their activities are funded by the NPP Loyal ladies and assured that they are apolitical too hence everybody can take part.
Speakers on the day included Mr. Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms and Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency.
