TOP STORIES
When words and imagination shrink inti non existence, my breath ceases.By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
'Gov't Will Not Turn A Blank Eye On Challenges Facing Young Universities'—Veep
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday assured new universities vice Chancellors that government would not turn a blank eye on challenges facing them.
"We are aware of the challenges facing a young universities in Ghana, ranging from inadequate infrastructures,students
and staffs accommodations among others. government has taking note on this challenges and i want to assure governing council we will not turn a blank eye to this challenges" he stated.
He said Government has stepped measures to eliminate challenges facing some schools in Ghana,to make teachers and students learn comfortably.
Vice President Mahama said this when University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR) marked its 2nd graduation ceremony in Sunyani.
In all, 628 students received various Bachelor degrees among others.
"We will called on Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to place NENR on its Priority list to enable the university address immediate challenges" he added.
Dr Mohamadu Bawumia, therefore called on researchers to help farmers with modern technology to boost food production in the country.
He said the use of modern technology would also go a long way to attract the youth into the agricultural sector, since most of them were very uncomfortable with the traditional ways of farming.
According to Vice President government is determined to put measures in place that would boost the agricultural sector, considering the fact that it formed a crucial part of the development agenda.
"We intend to ensure that issues that affect the progress of the agricultural sector are eliminated," he added.
He has therefore called for an increased in collaboration among farmers, researchers, and governments because it's the key to climate resilience and food security.
Present at the ceremony were the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh the Clergy, parents and old students of the school.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News