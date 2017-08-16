TOP STORIES
When you think of bold, think of Putin when you think of cold, think of RussiaBy: Russian Boga
The Turf War In The Umbrella Family Is On!
“He that beat the drum for the mad man to dance is no better than the mad man himself”- African proverb.
It has been said that, “When you see a neighbour's beard on fire, you do not stand and laugh, rather you put water beside you in case yours, too, catches fire.” A very wise saying in many respects, but not a perfect advice; and I will tell you why.
Putting water by your side and waiting for any eventuality tends to promote passiveness and selfishness. It thus discourages the spirit of togetherness and co-operation among neighbours. Be that as it may, the import of the saying is to encourage people to learn from others' mistake.
So I ask: What was Zu-za's reaction when Osono's beard was on fire? Did Zu-za learn any lesson from Osono's beard-burning episode?
Indeed, we were all in this country when confusion visited members of the Elephant fraternity. Zu-za did not only laugh at their political opponents, but also added fuel to the raging fire. In their desperate desire to see the camp of Osono in total ruin, they forgot to take precautionary steps and put water by their side.
Well, their rivals have managed to put out the fire burning their beard, while Zu-za is unfortunate to have their beard now on fire. The fire rages on and there is no water or any help in sight.
There had been signs of fire all along, but many are wondering who stoked the fire. One Valerie Sawyerr is credited with stoking the blazing fire. Many in the Umbrella fraternity have applauded her saying the fire was a necessary evil since it would expose the “wizards” in the party. Many others also disagree saying the fire she has started will end up consuming the fraternity itself.
The turf war is on and we have no clue how it would end. But one thing I know for sure is that Dr. Boom and the Chief Citizen Vigilante will not take the “insolence” of Mr. Dead-Goat's girl lying down. The “brave” damsel has thrown the first punch and it is undoubtedly a very hefty one. If I were her, I would be very vigilant because Dr. Boom and the Citizen Vigilante would surely reply in kind, if not heftier.
Dr Boom's booming may sound like the buzzing of the housefly, aka “nwansena”, in Valerie's ears. But it sure doesn't sound like that in many ears within and without the Zu-za fraternity. The so-called buzzing is revered by many of those congregating under the eagle-headed Umbrella.
The Citizen Vigilante has described Valerie's write-up as “incoherent, disjointed, drunken-like” and full of Kwaku Ananse tales. Knowing the Citizen Vigilante for his abhorrence for disrespect and peddling of falsehood, I can bet my last Cedi that we've not heard the last of him on the matter.
Valerie did say that she had predicted Amidu's sacking from the Agya Atta government because of his “pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance”. But we know better, don't we? We all know that Amidu was sacked from the Agya Atta government because he was unwilling to be part of the “woyomization” cover-up.
I'm not a spokesperson for Amidu and I don't pretend to be one. But if one were to be the only incorruptible person among very corruptible persons, one is likely to be perceived as pompous, egotistic and self-righteous by his corrupt colleagues, isn't it?
Hate or love him, you cannot deny the incorruptible nature of the Citizen Vigilante. His actions over the years have proven more than his words that he does not pander to corruption. He isn't called Citizen Vigilante for nothing.
I, however, cannot say same for Dr Boom. His words speak more than his actions when it comes to corruption. Valerie hit the nail right on the head when she wondered how Dr Boom could continue screaming from the rooftop that he is incorruptible after he himself had admitted to having been corrupted by Sani Abacha's $2million (or is it $5million?) dirty cash. I'm glad to be alive to see someone from the Umbrella family having the courage to tell the fetish priest that he has a coloured dentition.
The turf war in the Umbrella family continues unabated and those of us watching continue to wonder when and how it would end. However, my unsolicited counsel to them is to tread cautiously in handling issues concerning Dr. Boom, if indeed they believe he is their party founder. For when the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.
See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!
