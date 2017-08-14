TOP STORIES
SECURITY MUST NOT CHASE FREEDOM BUT PROTECT FREEDOM.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
uniBank Staff Supports Talensi District Hospital
Lucas Yirezeme, Assists Naab Sylvester Balagumeyetime, Chief of Baare, Christopher Boabil and Dr. Kofi Issah to cut the tape to open the facility
Staff of uniBank, through their charitable Initiative, the 'One Ghana Project,' recently handed over a newly-constructed contemporary bath-house facility to the management of Talensi District Hospital in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.
The facility, the first of its kind, is to serve the needs of patients and patrons of the hospital, who hitherto, took regular baths outside the compound of the hospital.
The hospital serves 96 communities with a total population estimated at 81,194.
At a well-attended ceremony to hand over the facility, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Kofi Issah, applauded uniBank for providing the community with such an amazing edifice.
He advised the staff of the hospital and the community as a whole to ensure that the facility is well maintained to ensure its longevity.
Hospital Administrator, Prosper Asandem, said, “Patients on admission previously had to go home each time they needed to take a shower and return to the hospital to continue treatment.”
Also, he commended uniBank for the great job and indicated that this has been a long outstanding project they have been looking forward to.
Thanks to uniBank's One Ghana Initiative, patients need not go through this hassle any longer.
Lucas Yerizeme, Manager of the uniBank Bolgatanga Branch, told journalists that as a caring bank, healthcare was one of uniBank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars, adding that the project formed part of the bank’s obligation to supporting health care in the country.
He also indicated that the initiative, which drew on staff contributions and efforts, was reflective of the bank's agile CSR undertaking, which is anchored on its mission statement to “…be socially responsive to our communities.”
In his address, District Chief Executive (DCE), Christopher Boabil, expressed his excitement about the commissioning of this project.
He congratulated uniBank for a phenomenal work done and requested that staff of the hospital patronize products of the bank to enhance a good relationship.
He called on the bank to support them in future by way of setting up a structure to accommodate teachers, who are posted to Talensi to teach.
The event was graced by the Chief of Baare, who also represented the Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional Area.
A Business Desk Report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance