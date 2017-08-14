TOP STORIES
He who laughs last thinks slowest.By: Owuraku Yirenkyi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
SIC Life Policy For Head Porters
The Chief Operations Officer of SIC Life Company Limited, Vera Kate Haizel-Cobbina, has appealed to head porters (Kayayei) to prioritise the education of their children by subscribing to the SIC Sika Plan, an insurance policy with savings scheme.
“It is important for you to inculcate the habit of savings,” she said at a meeting with a group of head porters at the Kejetia Kayayei Center in Kumasi.
She told the girls that “the future of their children can only be guaranteed if they invest in their education.”
Ms Haizel-Cobbina further stated that the most valuable asset parents can give their wards is to invest in their education.
“You would be surprised to know the amount of money that you can save when you deposit a minimum of GH¢2 a day,” Mrs Haizel-Cobbina emphasised.
She told the head porters that the insurance policy could open opportunities for them to engage in other business ventures, which can empower them financially to put their wards through school and also meet other financial obligations.
Ms Haizel-Cobbina advised the girls to be careful and shun men, who would want to take advantage of their situation, but focus on their work and make regular payment of their insurance premium a part of their life style.
The Overseer of the Pamela Bridgewater Kayayei Center, Madam Kubura, thanked SIC Life for their visit and for considering the head porters in their plans.
She assured the team from SIC Life of the willingness of the head porters present at the meeting to promote and encourage their colleagues to adopt the habit of savings since it would eventually inure to their benefit.
A Business Desk Report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance