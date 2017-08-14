TOP STORIES
Mobile Money Agents Call For Protection
MTN Mobile Money agents have called for measures to boost the confidence of the public in the mobile money services in the country.
The agents made the call during a recent forum organised by the company in Accra themed: 'Addressing Barriers to Mobile Payment Adoption in Ghana.'
They mentioned that the mobile money platform was fast expanding and that there was the need to address the various challenges.
Georgina Asare-Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Sustainability and Social Impact, MTN Ghana, said growth comes with its own hurdles and that at MTN Ghana such challenges were being addressed through the installation of more gadgets.
According to her, the MTN Mobile Money service was introduced in 2009 with the vision of making financial transactions fast, simple, convenient, secure and affordable through the use of mobile phones.
“Today, the Mobile Money economy in Ghana is growing at a rapid pace with a 2016 record of about 485 million mobile money transactions,” she mentioned.
She said that MTN had received a number of awards for the project.
Eli Hini, General Manager for Mobile Financial Services, averred that mobile money service contributed about GHC1.8 billion inflows to the economy of the country through 21.3 million registered wallets.
“Mobile Money is making banking easier and taking it to the doorsteps of customers. Our preoccupation is to intensify collaborations with the Central Bank and other partnering financial institutions so that customer accounts are directly linked to their mobile money accounts,” he indicated.
Dr. Setor Amedeku, Assistant Director, Regulatory, Bank of Ghana (BoG), said a lot of measures were being put in place to ensure that patrons of the mobile money platform enjoyed maximum security in their day-to-day transactions.
According to him, it was imperative to collaborate with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to expedite the process of issuing universal ID Cards.
By Solomon Ofori
