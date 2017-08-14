TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
1% Tourism Levy Collection Faces Challenges
Prince Yaw Essah, Tourism Fund Administrator of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), says there are challenges in the collection of the 1 percent tourism levy meant to improve Ghana's tourism sector.
He cited poor records keeping by some members in the sector, under declaration of sales and non-availability of managers of establishments, among others, as some of the challenges.
At a day's training workshop recently organized by the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) for players at Elmina, he said the 1 percent levy would provide funding for tourism and tourism-related projects through marketing and tourism promotion, capacity building, market research and development of tourism infrastructure.
The workshop, which was attended by stakeholders from the Ghana Hotels Association and Car Rentals Association, among others, focused on the importance of paying the levy to ensure quality service delivery to customers, as well as safety and security issues within the sector.
He further explained that the levy would help develop and promote tourism export, trade oriented activities of institution and tourism education and training.
The National President of GHATOF, Okatakyie Nana Anim, mentioned poor service delivery, collection of the levy and lack of security at tourist sites as some of the problems facing the tourism industry in Ghana which needs urgent attention.
Mr Anim therefore called on the stakeholders in the industry to work hard to promote tourism, arts and culture in the country.
He said the tourism industry contributed a lot to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by creating employment for the youth and paying taxes for the development of the country.
From Joseph Annan, Elmina
From Joseph Annan, Elmina
