Aviation Board Inaugurated
The Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has inaugurated a nine-member reconstituted Board of Directors of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
The members of the board, which is expected to work closely with management of GCAA to ensure safety and security in the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR), are Air Commodore RGM Acquah (Rtd), former Defence Attaché in Cote D'Ivoire, Chairman and Group Captain Eric Agyen-Frempong.
The rest are Kwasi Owusu Ansah, Building Technologist, Simon Allotey, Director-General, GCAA, Ella Hugh-Tamakloe, Chief Planning Officer, Ministry of Aviation, Capt P. D. Spencer, Aviation Consultant, Dr. Sulemana Abdulai, Development Consultant, Ernestina S. Eshun, Civil Engineer and Joyce Opoku-Boateng, private legal practitioner.
Addressing the new board members, senior staff of the ministry and guests at the ministry's conference room in Accra on Tuesday, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah indicated that GCAA was established under the PNDC Law 151 and the GCAA Law (Act 678, 2004) as a regulator of the aviation sector.
The GCAA, which provides air navigation services in the Accra FIR, has also been mandated to advise government through the sector Ministry on aviation matters.
The Minister mentioned that GCAA was responsible for Licensing and Certification of Air Transport Operations, Licensing and Certification of Aerodromes and construction, operation, maintenance and management of air navigation sites.
“The aforementioned functions, as stipulated in the GCAA Act 2004, Act 678, puts an enormous responsibility on you to give direction and express advice to the management of the GCAA in the performance of their work,” she stated.
In this regard, the President of the Republic expects you to approach your work with diligence and seriousness in order to fulfill the government's agenda of making the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) an aviation hub in the sub-region for international and regional airlines.
Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah stressed the need to always partner the private sector.
Speaking on the vision of the Ministry to make KIA the aviation hub in the sub-region and position Ghana as a preferred destination of choice of travelers, she stated that the ministry has positioned itself to ensure the growth and development of Ghana's aviation sector through a number of policies.
“To this effect, GCAA has embarked on a number of programmes and projects to enhance performance in the aviation sector and further inject efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of services,” she mentioned.
By Solomon Ofori
