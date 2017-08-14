TOP STORIES
do not let where you fall become your sleeping place.By: dinamitex- Ghana
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Vodafone Foundation Ends 5-Day Coding Camp
Vodafone Ghana Foundation has concluded a five-day coding and technology camp at the University of Cape Coast.
This forms part of a wider strategy by the telecommunications company to ignite Ghana's digital agenda.
The camp, which had 30 of the Foundation's female scholars in attendance, was to empower them with digital coding and training on internet security and innovation.
Vodafone believes that the power of information technology is transforming the entire world and no Ghanaian youth should be left behind in this revolution.
Staff volunteers from the company's Technology Department took the students through basic coding skills, including the language of the internet and how to build a website.
The scholars also benefited from training in Financial Intelligence, Networking and Career Guidance from staff in other departments – specifically External Affairs and Human Resources.
Commenting, Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager at Vodafone Ghana said: “Technology has become a catalyst in the transformation of the global eco-system and no one should be left behind in harnessing its power and benefits. As a company, our strategy has always been clear – we want to be at the forefront of bringing this knowledge and empowerment to life across Ghana. A host of other initiatives will soon be unveiled to give true meaning to our strategy.”
The students were presented with laptops, souvenirs and other relevant items at the end of the session to set them on a new adventure of transforming lives through coding.
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance