Stop Misleading The Public On The Death Of The 4 Galamseyers In Atiwa
The attention of the Atiwa Youth Association has been drawn to publications circulating in the media (electronic and social media) concerning the death of four (4) galamseyers at Akukuso - a suburb of Kwabeng.
Atiwa Youth Association is calling on the police to undertake a thorough investigation to fish out what killed them and who is behind their death.
Publications circulating in the media has been given a twist of the issue by attributing their death to the Vanguard (anti-galamsey taskforce).
This allegation by the media is whimsical and was orchestrated by the opposition to government in other to win a political point. The anti-galamsey taskforce operated in the Atiwa district about a week ago so, the perpetuators thought of doing that for Ghanaians to attribute it to the Vanguards. Fortunately, the taskforce have not operated in the district since three days
The Atiwa Divisional Police Command has cleared the vanguard of knowing nothing about it.
We are entreating the general public to ignore the claim that the death was caused by the anti-galamsey taskforce.
When the mortal remains of the alleged galamseyers were found, there was no sign of gun shot on their bodies. Simple logic will tell us that, under no circumstances will an armed military officer lay down his ammunition to fight someone he deem a treat by hands.
The quest by the government to halt galamsey must be deemed a national task. We need to protect the environment for generations to come just as our forefathers did for us.
Atiwa Youth Association is calling on the Police Service to do all it can to unearth the hidden truth of the incident.
We share our condolences to the bereaved family.
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina
Atiwa Writer
