TOP STORIES
Satan cannot take your life until GOD has finished with you.By: Pagyakotwere Akwasi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
An Appeal On ASUU Proposed Showdown
I can remember vividly in 2009 was the last time the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) hit the war path with an indefinite strike. However the drumbeats of war have been reverberating since this regime came to power.
In August 2016 and January 2017, warning strikes were launched as the first salvos of warning shots across the bow of the citadels of learning. And the grouse of the Nation's lecturers is palpable as "change" has robbed the nation's higher institutions of their last vestigial remnants of glory.
Lecturers have been on half pay since APC came to power. One wonders if this is a deliberate punishment or an act of negligence, but this shows the premium the regime places on higher learning. Investment into the nation's educational citadels has not been forthcoming. Billions have been poured down the drain pipe of looking for oil in the North with nothing to show for it, when only a fraction of that amount could have revamped the nation's Universities. And the regime cannot claim that there is no money. Besides what have they done with all the Billions they claim to recover every day from looters? Or the billions swelling the national foreign reserves to record levels?
Boko Haram is running around causing havoc because the Northern elite denied the vast majority of its people qualitative higher education. One can imagine the devastation across the land if another protracted ASUU strike ensues. Female Students may embrace full time prostitution while their male counterparts may become Armed Robbers and Kidnappers for an idle mind is the devil's workshop. Indeed the whole nation may plunge into a crisis that is beyond description if ASUU emerge from their meeting today with an order to all its chapters to embark on an indefinite strike.
One can only implore ASUU to temper justice with mercy. Please have mercy on the Youth of the Land. They are the grass that will suffer when the two elephants of ASUU and the federal government start fighting. This regime is a confused and rudderless one, thus all Nigerians are suffering under their false picture of El Dorado. To open conflict with them will only attract the usual propaganda that ASUU is now a tool of the opposition PDP and in a flash the police and DSS will be unleashed to give striking lecturers the Charley Boy VIP treatment.
Better for everyone including lecturers to bare the hardship in silence and guard their voters card jealously.
2019 General Elections is just 16 Months away and thats the idealbplatform to vent all anger at this regime. But please ASUU don't go on indefinite strike. The nation will definitely collapse if you do.
By Usman Mohammed
(09067529860)
From Chenche House, Lapai-Niger State.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Usman Mohammed
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature