TOP STORIES
IF SOMEONE IS TAKEN, THEY ARE TAKEN. DON'T TRY TO RUIN THEIR RELATIONSHIP JUST BECAUSE YOU WANT THEM.By: Paa Nii Djan
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Identify Your Passion And Make It Your Full Time Job
Steve Jobs once said, “You’ve got to find what you love. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And, the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
We become fascinated when we hear of the success stories of millionaires who did what they loved and are making positive impact in the society in which we live? Probably you might have heard of Kwame Addo Kufuor, Yaw Osafo Maafo, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum, Sam E. Jonah. These people were the top five (5) richest people ranked in 2016. Have you bothered to figure out why they keep on progressing. Their secrets are mutual. This is because they're turning their passion into a full time job for themselves. What does it mean to identify your passion and make it your full time job? How would it look like to live one?
Passions are often confused with hobbies, but there is a critical difference. Hobbies are the most basic contributor to intellectual wealth. Hobbies are activities that you like to do. A hobby can be anything, as long as you like to do it. Some common hobbies may be singing, exercising, reading etc
Beyond a hobby an activity can become a passion. Passions are activities that you love to do. A passion contributes more to your intellectual wealth that a hobby done for the same amount of time. This is because your desire for a passion is much stronger.
Some examples of passions are, sports if you are a good athlete, music if you are a good musician, acting if you are good actor and so on.
Don't be deceived by anyone not even your parents to venture into any trade or profession you don't have passion for. It is very common to see these days that, some parents influence their wards to enter into some field of work that they don't have passion for. This poses a lot of threat to such victims and making it difficult for them to fulfill their heart desires .
Observe yourself critically and develop something you have passion for. If you think of yourself that you have passion for photographs, singing, reading, football etc. Just don't waste it. Add value to it by investing all your resources into it.
Once you have identified your passion, find out if there is a demand for your passion so you can develop it efficiently.
Always believe in yourself and don't let people hold you back.
Self-belief is the most imperative determining factor for tapping into your full potential in this life.
At the end of the day, if you are going to do something unique and remarkable in this life you have to be yourself. And in order to be yourself, you have to trust yourself. There is only one you. Your voice is needed. Your passion can and should be your profession.
Don't be demotivated by dream killers that you can't turn your passion into a full time job because of some challenges you may likely to be confronted with. Accommodate all setbacks in good faith and do everything possible to overcome it. Ask for help from people who share the same vision with you. Always remember that failure is feedback. Take it on board, pick yourself up and try again based on what you have learned.
It is my hope and expectation that you'll be motivated by this great piece so you can identify your passion and turn it into a full time job.
Thanks.
Writer : Solomon Solari Sarpong
(Youth Advocate, Motivational Speaker and a Career Coach.)
0248982495
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Solomon Solari Sarpong
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature