Agona Swedru Undertakes Massive Clean-Up Exercise Ahead Of Akwambo Festival
Residents of Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region last Saturday undertook a 5-hour clean-up exercise to Ussher in their annual Akwambo festival.
People from all walks of lives including the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan, the NPP Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Morrison, the chairman of the Sanitation sub-committee of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Nana Essienyi, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, members of the Ghana Garages Association Swedru Local led by Mr. Paul Kofi Assan alais ' Kofi Welder took part in the exercise.
Others include staff from Environmental Health Department, Zoomlion Company Limited, civil society groups, NGOs, various Keep Fit clubs, traders, artisans, drivers, Assembly Members, media practitioners, sub- chiefs among others cleaned and distilled all the major streets and drains in Agona Swedru and it's suburbs.
In an interview with newsmen, a member of the Agona Swedru Akwambo Planning Committee, Mr. George Gyamfi popularly known as ' Lucky Girl' said the people have been taking part in the monthly national sanitation day to clear firthy areas in the area but last Saturday's exercise was massive.
According to him, the regular exercise had contributed immensely towards cholera eradication in the municipality.
" Thanks for the massive participation and support from various organizations, civil society groups, heads of departments and government agencies, I can say cholera has been eradicated
Since the introduction of the National Sanitation Day, not a single cholera case has been recorded in all our health facilities. I would like to commend everyone for participating in the exercise.
Please allow me to caution that Nananom will deal drastically with persons or groups of persons who would attempt to dispose rubbish in any corner of the township before, during and after the Akwambo festival which commerce from 13th August to 20th August 2017 because we need clean environment for the celebration "
Addressing the people later after completion of the exercise, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan and Hon. Cynthia Morrison respectively thanked the people for their massive participation.
They expressed the hope that they will continue to support the exercise in the subsequent ones for Àgona Swedru and for that matter West municipality reclaim its image as the cleanest in the Central Region.
" We will continue to offer the needed support in terms of funds, tools and equipment to sustain this laudable policy "
The MCE, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan noted that the Assembly was going to support the Akwambo Planning Committee to implement all programs and activities ahead of the climax on Saturday.
She stressed the need for the youth to exhibit high sense of morality before, during and after the festival adding that the festival was aimed at showcasing tourism potentials in the Agona Swedru through culture to boost the socioeconomic activities of the people.
The Municipal Chief Executive lauded Nananom for their collaboration towards the development of the Agona West Municipality.
