Komenda Sugar Factory: Is It A Sleeping Giant?
Komendans dreamed it was raining last night but in reality it was very warm and dry. Their expectations had been hyped. Their once melting pot—Komenda Sugar Factory was coming back live, the Mahama administration had told them months before the 2016 general elections. And they saw the building and they saw the giant plant and they also saw its inauguration all in a grandiose style but the multi-million dollar facility is idling like a sloth.
Yes, that’s one piece of the puzzle and I’m sure the chiefs and people of the area are getting worried by the day. Whose report must they believe now? How long must they have to wait to see the Sugar Factory start its full operation?
And you probably didn’t know that it has other challenges thwarting its full scale operation. For the first time since its inauguration last year May 30 2016, the status of the company that was estimated to employ 7, 3000 people had been made known to the public. Andi t isn’t a pleasant one!
Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Ahomka-Lindsay in plain language said Komenda Sugar Factory hasn’t produced any sugar since its revamp. He told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Friday, August 11, 2017 when he appeared before them.
Does anybody remember this phrase?
“Read my lips: no new taxes:” It became the most prominent sound bite in 1988. Then-American presidential candidate George H.W Bush evoked that phrase on August 18 1988, while accepting the Republican nomination as its presidential candidate at the National Convention. He’d promised Americans that there would be no new taxes under his administration but it turned out to be the opposite.
Indeed, shortly after the Factory’s inauguration its plant was shut down. Of course that report was initially denied. But later Parliament in November 2016 approved a $24.5 million Exim Bank loan facility for a sugar cane and irrigation project to feed the Factory. There was aloo report that Komenda had started to produce sugar. Well, we’re finding out the truth now.
Was it fake news? Or was it for political expedience?
Semi-processed sugar
Today the rooster has come home to roost. And what seemed like a jig-saw in the past was unpacked Last Friday. The sages are right, you cannot fool all the all the time. It might take time but the day of reckon will come in due course.
According to Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay contrary to claims by the previous government that the factory produced some bags of sugar; the said sugar which was exhibited to Ghanaians was derived from semi-finished products which the government purchased for showcase.
“Here’s the current reality of Komenda factory,” he said.
“The sugar you tasted at that time the government of Ghana bought semi-processed sugar, part of it was used to process and that is part of what you tasted. We have never put cane sugar through the full system of the Komenda Sugar Factory. That is the first thing you’ve to note.”
So why did they lie to the whole nation that Komenda had produced sugar? Well how would you understand that’s the name of the game? Politics has different clothes and it wears them as needed. No doubt it was for political convenience. And it isn’t an NDC disease. So don’t run away with it and blow it up.
Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay also went on to explain why he thinks Komenda’s operation might take a little longer despite its potential and viability. So, what are the other challenges?
Land Issue
“The second thing you’ve to note: Is that the total land area of that Komenda Sugar of about 200,000 doesn’t’ have the capacity to produce the cane sugar so we have to look at places around Winneba. I understand those are the areas where we’ve a bit more land…to make sure that we’ve the appropriate acreage we estimate between 15-18,000 acres... is what’s needed to make sure that whatever cane we produce is available for the actual factory to process. “
Aside that he said the Indian company that undertook the project brought in a little bit of a variety from India that they grow…but the process of a proper nursery to identify the actual variety was never done. Currently, he said there were 125,000 acres set aside for nursery, noting that 25 of that were ready to be transplanted to the 200,000.
Issue of Quality and commercial
I think one key thing that stood out in the deputy minister’s encounter with the Public Accounts Committee was perhaps the issue of ensuring that Komenda Sugar factory embarks on a large scale commercial production when it restarts operation.
He believes the factory could fail to realise its desired potential if proper measures aren’t put in place. Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay explained the NPP government was working hard to get the factory operational because the variety of sugarcane which was procured for the nursery did not contain adequate amounts of sugar for commercial production.
“The problem we have is that if we transplant those 25 to 2000,” Mr. Lindsay said. “It’s basically a waste of money. Because the sugar content of that variety as we know, is not to the level needed to make the commercial operation of Komenda. This is something we’re very very keen on looking at. Komenda will operate but we want to make sure when it operates it operate on a commercial footing to ensure that it will keep going we want to bring to the local farmers involved,” he said.
In the meantime Komenda Sugar Factory is saddled with some debts running into several millions dollars, according to the deputy trade minister. PAC was told that government currently owes the contractors who worked on the factory to the tune of US$ 7million.
