TOP STORIES
The time to relax is -- when you don't have time for it.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Stop Using The Military For Police Duties
A Security Expert, Emmanuel Sowatey has urged the government to stop using the military for police duties in the country.
Rather, Mr. Sowatey said, the police must be equipped to be strong, so that the military would not be brought into any civic duties.
Speaking to Space FM in Sunyani, he said “we use the military too quickly for simple policing duties because the country has not equipped the police, train and retrain them to increase their capabilities of handling some civic problems”
He said the military has not been trained for simple police work, and that is why at the least provocations, they make a lot of mistakes which sometimes result into causalities.
The Security Expert said the way the police would handle civic duty would be different from the way the military would handle the same issue.
Mr. Sowatey said because human rights are very important, and to avoid some the problems the military create when they are performing civic duties, there should be training for the police to always handle civic duties.
At a public lecture at the Faculty of Applied Sciences of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, Mr. Walanyo Kwadjo Siabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, called on government to establish a special security to protect the natural resources.
He said many fresh water bodies including the Black Volta, Pra, Densu and Ankrobra were being heavily polluted beyond the natural self-cleansing abilities.
He attributed the problem to inability of the country to implement policies and enforce laws relating to integrated water management.
Reacting to the call, Mr. Sowatey said the police should rather recruit more people into in its fold, train, and equip them to work effectively.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News