Army clashes with suspected jihadists at Burkina Faso cafe

AFP
9 minutes ago | Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso, a poor landlocked nation bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a string of attacks claimed by jihadist groups in recent years. By SIA KAMBOU (AFP/File)
Ouagadougou (AFP) - Soldiers launched an operation against suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso on Sunday after gunmen attacked a cafe in the capital Ouagadougou, an AFP journalist said.

At least two people including one foreigner were wounded in the attack, the journalist said.

Witnesses said that three armed men arrived in a 4x4 at around 9:30 pm and opened fire on customers seated outside the cafe.

Police and army arrived at the scene and sporadic gunfire could be heard into the night, the journalist said.

By far the worst was an assault on a hotel and nearby cafe in central Ouagadougou in January 2016 that killed 30 people including several foreigners.

Burkina Faso

