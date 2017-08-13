modernghana logo

Awudome invites neighbours for peaceful dialogue

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Awudome-Anyirawase (V/R), Aug. 13, GNA - The Awudome Traditional Area has invited its neighbours for peaceful dialogue to pave way for the rapid socio-economic development of the area.

'…instead of long unending litigation and meaningless killings of innocent people, let us forgive one another. Let bygones be bygones..,' Togbui Adzesi Dzaga VI, a new Senior Divisional Chief of Awudome-Avenui, said at his installation and coronation at Awudome-Anyirawase.

Awudome-Tsito and Peki Traditional areas are engaged in decade old boundary conflict with control over land.

The Chief said: 'The time for mutual development of our areas is now, there cannot be any better time. There is, therefore, an urgent need to foster unity among Awudome people and more importantly with our neighbours.'

He said the common enemy facing the traditional area was poverty and that they could only overcome it through 'honest reconciliation,' and a strong bond of friendship.

Togbe Dzaga implored the chiefs of Awudome to bury their differences and work towards improving the living standards of their people adding; 'the people of Awudome are tired of stagnation, which is forcing the youths to flee from the communities.'

He said the area was supportive of government's efforts at sustainable job creation and that land was available for strategic investments for a prosperous Awudome State.

Togbui Gobo-Dake, the Chief of Awudome-Tsito, said there could not be development without peace and reiterated the commitment of Awudome to ensure peace.

He expressed concern about the rising incidence of social vices in the area and urged parents to encourage their children to go to vocational and technical schools to acquire employable skills.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

