Invisible Forces now Restoration Work Crew - MCE
Tema August 13, GNA — The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has indicated his resolve to involve Tema 'Invisible Forces,' vigilante group which claims affiliation with the New patriotic Party (NPP), in the developmental agenda of the metropolis.
Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La made was speaking on the sidelines of a cleanup campaign organized by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in the Tema East Constituency as part of his 'Tema Restoration Agenda.'
'We don't have Invisible Forces today, we have the Restoration Work Crew. People you know as Invisible are now the Restoration Work Crew. They are part of the restoration team and we are going to move the agenda forward to change Tema,' he informed.
He added that 'they are part of the cleaning, they are part of the people who went round to paste notices on containers we think are not supposed to be where they are; they are doing a whole lot.'
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Annan-La advised the residents of Tema to watch out for sanitation inspectors who could summon them to court if their environments were dirty.
He said, 'It is going on, it is intact. I think a lot of people have been sent to the law courts and some of them have been punished.'
He promised to do 'everything possible' to make Tema clean in consonance with President Nana Addo-Danquah Akuffo-Addo's bid to make Accra, and by extension Tema, the cleanest city in Africa.
The campaign which started at six in the morning covered all ten electoral areas in the Tema East Constituency with residents of the communities actively participating. Other areas to be covered are the Tema Central and West constituencies.
As part of his Tema Restoration Agency, Mr. Annan-La has outlined a number of projects which include fixing street lights, paving the streets, involving the various industries in Tema in promoting education and employment, ridding the city of slums, protecting Ramsar sites.
GNA
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
