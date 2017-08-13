TOP STORIES
Students of Ofadaa Methodist School lack computers
Awutu Senya (C/R), Aug. 12, GNA - Nana Arhin Abbey, the Principal Elder of Awutu Ofadaa, has appealed to the Government, non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies to assist the Ofadaa Methodist Government School with computers.
He said the community had a computer laboratory in place, but the school, with 500 children, lacked computers to study Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which makes the students perform poorly in their Basic Education Certificate Examination.
Nana Abbey made the appeal at the Sixth Anniversary and Graduation Ceremony of the Redemption School Complex at Awutu Ofadaa in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.
He said all efforts made for the school to get a single computer had proved futile and, therefore, pleaded with government and well meaning Ghanaians to assist the school.
Mr John Afrane Mensah, the Assembly member of Ofadaa Electoral Area, said the provision of computers for the laboratory had been their major concern as it was affecting teaching and learning.
He called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to take their pleas seriously.
GNA
