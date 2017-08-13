modernghana logo

Mr Kofi Annan applauds Kenyans for commitment to democracy

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Mr Kofi Annan, the Chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation, has applauded the people of Kenya for their commitment to democracy, which they demonstrated during their recent elections by turning out to vote enthusiastically.

He also congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election and his victory speech in which he reached out to his rival and called on all Kenyans to reconcile and embrace peace.

He urged the President to pursue those efforts to bring together all elements of the Kenyan Society to move the country forward.

Mr Annan, a Former Secretary General of the United Nations, gave the commendation in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

He lauded the leader of the opposition, Raila Odinga, for embarking a peaceful electoral campaign, which showed that he was a courageous defender of democracy.

Mr Annan urged him to pursue his concerns over the electoral outcome through the due process of law and to put the interest of the nation first, as he had patriotically done on past occasions.

'I join Kenyans in mourning those who have already died over this election, and sincerely hope there will be no more,' Mr Annan said.

He said peace, stability and prosperity depended on the political leaders of Kenya, adding that; 'they should be careful with their rhetoric and actions in this tense atmosphere and I urged them to act responsibly.'

He said the people of Kenya had once again shown their commitment and desire for a peaceful future.

GNA

Politics

