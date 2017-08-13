TOP STORIES
WordDigest: Making The Paths Straight
"Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; and in all your ways submit to him and he will your paths straight" [Proverbs 3:5-6] NIV
What does God require from us to make our paths straight?
When someone's life is straight, what does it mean?
If you have a straight life in Christ, it means God has put you in a comfortable position.
The above scriptures highlighted three keys God depend on to make our paths straight.
These three keys are;
1. Trust the Lord with all our hearts. This means in bad times confide in God only through prayers. And in good times praise, worship and thank Him always.
2. Never lean on your own understanding. Put another way, let the Holy Spirit shepherd you in all things than relying on your knowledge.
3. Submit all your ways to Him. Putting the icing on the cake, commit your ways like schooling , marriage, finances, job, business, ministry, just to mention a few into the hands of God.
Owing to the scriptures discussed, God is ready to make our paths right or straight if we trust in Him, lean not on our own understanding of issues and submitting our ways to Him.
In the book of Samuel, Hannah submitted her ways to God and later God gave her a prophet instead of a son.
Get into the word.
Prayer
Lord Jesus I trust you to make my paths straight.
Confession
You are Jehovah Elshaddai
