TOP STORIES
The most dangerous people on this earth are the politicians.Some kill theoretically and some practically.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Operation Vanguard Or Operation Roguery?
The tension brewing at the Ghana mining zones is an interesting episode in the annal history of our nation.
The fact still remains that mining concessions are legally given to licensing individuals and agencies to ensure productivity and to appreciably earn a living.
The influx of other nationals, especially the Chinese has contributed immensely to the pollution of our land and water bodies to make a living hell for our generation and generation yet unborn.
It is indeed a historical fact that Presidents, for political reasons have not been able to step up crusades to secure and protect our land like what Mr. President is doing now.
It is in this single act of political direction and willingness that we want to commend the President.
Another Purposeful act is the President's grand initiative to resource the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to train over 1000 Small Scale Miners to streamline their activities and equip them with knowledge about the need to conserve our Natural Resources.
We are however alarmed by the activities of the recently commissioned Military men assigned to our mining areas to mitigate the menace.
The continuous resistance of the unlicensed miners cannot be condoned for all intents and purposes, but let us quickly add that the the act of the brutish Vandalism the Military has resorted to is unacceptable.
The rate of killing and destruction of properties is unprofessional, inhumane and maliciously mischievous.
Can somebody tell Ghanaians their terms of duties,actions and responsibilities?
Are these paratroopers truly on 'Operation Vanguard' mission or to Operationally Vandalise lives and properties?.
Is killing and burning stationery Excavators, part of their references?
The fight to end galamsey in order to protect our land and secure the future of the nation deserves our applause but hardly should we sit aloof to look on while this abusive brutalities and treachery is trickled to our brothers and sisters at the mining zones.
CORRECT GHANA therefore call on the President to intervene and readjust the duties of the Military men or replace them with more informed characters to arrest the situation before the worst happens.
Evans A. Amihere
(CONVENER)
🇬🇭CORRECT GHANA🇬🇭
Michael Amoah
(Director,Operations)
Seth Appiah Kyei
(Director,Communication)
0240247731
Nana Kofi Nti
( Organiser)
Siame Bright
(Secretary)
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Press Release