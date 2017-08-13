TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
WordDigest: If You Obey God's Word
"All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you obey the LORD your God" [Deuteronomy 28:2] NIV
When you keep God first place, God's blessings will not only chase you but overtake you.
That means you will experience an increase and goodness that you did not necessarily deserve.
In the book of Ruth, she obeyed her mother -in-law, Naomi,and went to the field gathering up the leftover wheat that they missed.
One day, the owner of the field told workers to leave handfuls of wheat on purpose for Ruth.
As a result of her obedience, blessings were dropped at her feet.
If you obey God's word, His blessings become your portion.
God bless you for reading and sharing.
Prayer
Bless me O' my Lord as I obey your will.
Confession
Lord Jesus you are incomparable.
WordDigest writer's/whatsapp page: +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration
