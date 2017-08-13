TOP STORIES
MTN Ghana Family Fun Day 2017...Finance & Services Win Cooking Competition
MTN Ghana on Saturday held their annual Family Fun Day at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex at Burma Camp with sporting and other interesting entertaining activities as well as a mini bazaar.
The climax of the programme was the special cooking competition which was supported by Nestles’ Maggie to determine which department could cook best and fast.
The Finance & Services department defied all odds and threats from other vociferous departments to become the best in cooking and were presented with a hamper and other prizes.
Madam Abena Benneh Amponsah, Human Resources Executive who spoke to Yours Truly said this is the tenth year since MTN Ghana decided to motivate its staff through the Family Fun Day celebration.
She noted that their families and customers are the biggest partners so they set up special days to celebrate and inspire them to give off their best services.
She hinted that MTN believes in wellness and fitness of their staff, families and customers, so once in a while, they have to come out of the offices to exercise and shed weight as well as fraternize to know each other very well.
According to Ama Benneh Amponsah, the Family Fun Day is also set to reward some staff who had been outstanding in performing their duties.
She said for this year, they featured the special cooking competition which was won by the Finance Department.
Other sporting events held were; swimming, basketball, arm wrestling, snooker, football, table tennis, volleyball, foot volley, sack race, lime and spoon race as well as dancing competition for children and massaging.
The children also had fun with much food, ice cream, face painting and bouncing castle.
In the competitive activities were prizes were won, Chelsea supporters team beat Real Madrid and Manchester Utd to grab the trophy at stake in addition to bags of rice and cooking oil.
The sack race female was won by Dorcas Odoom and Esther Aplaku with Reginald Adjei Okai and Eric Kweku winning the male category.
The kids who exceled in soccer were also rewarded just like the creative dancers.
Mariam Awel beat Kate Domi in the finals of the arm wrestling which was an attraction.
Yayra Dagadu beat Sarah Lartey and Kate Domi to win the female lime and spoon race, while Agyeman Enoch also has it easy over Ben Afful and Isaac Lartey in the male category.
Charles Dzitse also got an award as he won the 60 meters dash race beating Eben Otoo and Darry Agyei.
Martin Lamptey, a staff who was rewarded with a tablet promised to work harder than before because MTN has supported him in many ways.
Madam Alberta Yirenkyi, Project Manager of the Family Fun Day expressed her joy and satisfaction on the event noting that the objective was achieved with the massive turn out, despite the fact that the annual Ga Homowo festival and other programmes were on that day.
