International Criminal Justice Has Come To Stay—Kofi Abotsi
Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi,a Lawyer and the Dean of GIMPA Law School has said that International Criminal Justice has come to stay despite all the arguments being held and the polemics .
He said" all arguments can be held,polemics,people can win,others can loose but the reality remains,International Criminal Justice is not going back. It has become part of the architecture of the International Legal institutional framework,it has become part of the discourse of International relations,it has become part and should be part of our domestic discourse."
Speaking at a two-day training program on the overview of International Criminal Law and Justice,Mr. Abotsi says that our political actors must be reminded anytime they choose to indulge in violence that beyond the domestic judicial institutions,there's an international and external accountability for their actions.
He continued to urge all Africans and Africa to remind ourselves that Africa is a place of habitation and not a place of death and destruction.
He therefore entreat all participants to become disciples and advocates of international Criminal justice.
The Seminar which was organized by the African Centre of International Criminal Justice (ACICJ) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School was attended by over 100 participants mainly from the Law training Schools in Ghana,Lawyers, Journalists,Civil Servants and Prosecutors from the Ghana Police Service,and was on the theme : International Criminal Law and Justice: An overview.
The seminar featured resource persons such as Mr. Kwaku Agyeman -Budu,Deputy Director,ACICJ,Mr. Chris Nyinevi,Law Lecturer,KNUST, Dr. Prize McApreko,Dean,Legal Studies,Takoradi Technical University,Mrs. Audrey Abayena,Deputy Director,Legal and Consular Bureau,Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration,Maame A. Mensa-Bonsu,Law Lecturer,Lancaster University,Mr. Edmund Foley ,Criminal Law lecturer,GIMPA Law School and Mr. Godwin Dzah,Law lecturer also at the GIMPA Law School.
Participants were taken through the History of International Criminal Law and Justice (ICLJ) ,International Crimes in perspective: Genocide,crimes against Humanity and war crimes,Legal Basis /Justification for the establishment of the International Criminal Court,Jurisdiction and processes of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Africa,African public perception and participation in the International Criminal Law and Justice regime.
The Director of the African Centre of International Criminal Justice (ACICJ) and a Professor at Fordham Law ,Paolo Gallizzi said the aim of ACICJ's training program is to help build capacity across the Continent by introducing the basic concepts of International criminal law to African Lawmakers,Lawyers,Journalists,Law students,Civil society and the public at large.
He added that ACICJ will continue to liaise with other bodies to deliver on its core duty.
He therefore urged all the participants to create the awareness on the importance of International Law and Criminal Justice in order to promote good governance in the African continent.
The Participants were happy and thankful to ACICJ for the opportunity given them which has equipped them on matters relating to international criminal law and justice system.
