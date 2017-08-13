TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Foundation, Femi Adesina & Other Bags Aso Awards
Elizabeth Foundation and Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media, Mr Femi Adesina have been honoured at the 2017 edition of the Aso Outstanding Awards.
They were conferred with the award on Saturday night in Abuja at the event organised by Aso Multimedia, an organisation that promotes national peace and development.
Elizabeth Foundation which is chaired by Mrs Adelami was honoured as the most outstanding humanitarian organisation in Aso.
Other recipients of the peace awards include Senator Babafemi Ojudu as “Aso Personality of the Year”, and Nancy Inyama honoured as the Aso Beauty Queen of the Year”.
According to Mr Kinsley Agboola, the Project Manager of Aso Awards, the personalities are recognised for their immense contributions toward Nation building using the platform of their profession.
He said that the recipients had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years that had promoted education, and social harmony, which was in consonance with the objectives of Aso Awards.
“Besides as individuals, these personalities have championed some humanitarian initiatives that have impacted the society in one way or the other,” Agboola noted.
In his remark, Mrs Adelami expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in whatever one did.
“This recognition is clarion call to duty in my little service to nation building.
“I hope to strive to continue to put in my best both as a professional and a patriotic citizen of this great nation, especially in spreading the message of goodwill,” she said.
The Aso awards, which cut across over 20 categories was also given to other Nigerians for their contributions to Nation building and development in Nigeria, especially in recent times.
