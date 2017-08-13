TOP STORIES
he who knows not and knows not that he knows not for him to be thought is a foolBy: john watson
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Ghana Founders Day Dinner By Food For All Africa
Recently awarded social enterprise startup,Food for All Africa is organizing a Ghana Founder’s day networking dinner for individuals,groups and stakeholder’s within Ghana’s food supply chain.
Dubbed “ Ghana’s shared responsibility to end hunger” the event is a pre-holiday commemoration of the efforts of our founding fathers to build community solving social problems. Food for All Africa operates West Africa's first community food support program in Ghana by creating efficiency and sustainable means of nutrition through food recovery,redistribution,farming and forum using mobile and web applications that connects food to all on a common shared platform.
Their founder, Chef Elijah Amoo Addo was recently awarded by Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts towards re-inventing Ghana’s food systems to overcome food waste,hunger,poverty and malnutrition.
The event which is scheduled for Monday 18th September, 2017 at +233 Jazz bar and grill, Ridge in Accra is aimed at creating a network of socially responsive Ghanaians who believe the right to food of vulnerable in society is a shared responsibility.
For every seat reserved for the event, money is raised to feed and support 2,000 vulnerable children within Afram Plains on UN world food day 2017.
Speaking to Chef Elijah on the project he said “ As a social enterprise with a vision of creating efficient and sustainable means of nutrition for all,we believe this project will for the first time bring together a network of foodlovers in Ghana who believe in the right to food of all citizens. The night is going to be an infusion of Ghanaian-British dining experience with music from Six Strings,an acoustic musician known for his “sobolo and trotro palava hits”.
He appealed for support from individuals,corporate groups and reiterated the night will be the best two hours on a Monday networking dinner. Invitation is exclusively by booking and limited seats available.
The event is organized by Food for All Africa with support from MaxMart Family Shopping centre, Belaqua mineral water,yum-mie noodles, meriems kitchen and +233 Jazz bar and grill.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News