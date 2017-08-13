TOP STORIES
Let me tell you if you don't because I know you don't know that all is not well with everything.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Fiifi Essandoh Writes: I Am An Example Of Christ In My Generation (1st Corinthians 4:16-17).
I am indeed excited to come your way today with a loving theme of the Church of Pentecost for this year. I am more than happy because it is always touching and more exciting to be an example of Christ Jesus in this perversed world.
Christ was exemplary in all that He did. He was faithful, humble, loving, glorified and above all honoured. He is a God of great wonders. He had been blessed beyond the scope of blessings. He spoke and it was done. Oh! What a man?
His disciples were figuring to know him better. He is a God who empowered his people to be examplary. His disciples were instrumental in the christian race. "Praise we the wise, brave and strong who graced our generation. Who helped the right and fought the wrongs and made our folk a nation." - MHB 896 (2nd stanza). Disciples of old stood the test of time and worked for God. It is no surprising that Apostle Paul said, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7 (New International Version).
I remember those days in secondary school an exemplary seniors of mine. Senior Owiredu who later became the Pensa President of UCC. He was really an example of Christ in our generation. He was inspirational and a man of God. Till today, I have a lot of reverence for him and Doctor Mike Agyin. Why do I give them such an honour? I honour them because, they were influential, honourable and senior men who impacted my life. Wherever they are, I pray God uplifts them, Amen.
They had Godly characters that influenced me positively. They were siblings and really of God. They feared God and reverend His majesty. I have really missed yesterday. When we were about to sleep, we will read the Bible and pray. These senior men of mine were exemplary in all spheres. They were all round students. Today, this theme has brought yesterday to me. They went the extra mile to offer any thing one would need to be a great student.
What is it to be an exemplary Christian in your generation? Being an example of Christ in our generation is being an ambassador of Christ in our world. An ambassador represents his or her country in another nation. He or she does everything to please his master (President) who has sent him or her to that nation. He has no other duty to please any other person than the one who sent him or her.
Being an example of Christ can be compared to a soldier. A soldier is always ready to defend his or her nation no matter what it takes. A soldier defends his or her nation. He or she is equipped to defend as well as sacrifice his or her life for the nation.
Our lives should be wealthy of emulation to others around us. People should see the good works of God in us. We should be selfless, honourable, hard working, loyal, uphold and defend the christian principles of Christ on earth. We should be ready to die hard for the kingdom of God. People should see us and their lives will be transformed.
We need such mighty hand of God in transforming and molding us in our generation. For us to be exemplary, let's remember to always stand for God and be ready for God at anytime. Let your life shine for all men to know Christ. God bless you and uplift you, Amen.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Fiifi Nana Essandoh
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature