TOP STORIES
The mirror follows us, but it's not a friend. (Le miroir nous suit, - Mais n'est un ami.)By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
The Truth About Our Oil Proceeds’ Inability To Fund Free SHS
This is what the people of Senya Beraku (Central region) and others must know about Akufo-Addo's false funding source for Free SHS!
The proceeds from the oil production can never be a funding source for free SHS.
The President is expected to know better than Ghanaians.
The Petroleum Revenue Management Act (815) sets the modalities for the dispensation of our oil revenue.
This states basically that 70% must go into our Annual Budget Funding Amount and the remaining 30% into our Ghana petroleum funding (Comprising of a Stabilization fund and an untouchable heritage fund).
The actual allocation to the ABFA is still finding it very difficult to match up the budgetary demands of the various sectors sucking from the ABFA such as GNPC, GIIF and others as the successful running of these departments demands alot.
The fact is that the scale of oil production have been decreasing over the past years and an example is: comparing 2015 to 2016, oil Revenue reduced from $396,172,909 to $247,175,394 creating a variance of about $148,997,515.
The ABFA Allocation was $98.38million which fell short of a budgeted allocation of about $149.76million and so created a wide deficit to that sector already.
Secondly, the constant GPFs transfer was $42.16million where the conditional touchable GSF received about $29.51million and Untouchable GHF received $12.65million.
The question now is, From which angle would that Oil money come from to make the Funding of Free SHS functional?
AKUFO-ADDO AHBAAA! STOP DECEIVING GHANAIANS!
Key notes:
GNPC: Ghana National Petroleum corporation.
GPFs: Ghana Petroleum Funds
GHF: Ghana Heritage Fund.
ABFA: Annual Budget Funding Amount.
GSF: Ghana Stabilizaton Fund
OneMalik
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Malik Basintale
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature