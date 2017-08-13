TOP STORIES
When two greatmen are fighting over something, it is because of absence of truth.By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Be environmentally conscious like Rawlings - Tema Mayor
Tema, Aug. 13,GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, has challenged Ghanaian youths to be environmentally conscious as former President Jerry John Rawlings to enhance their individual and collective wellbeing.
He said if all Ghanaians followed the example of the former President, Ghana would be rid of most deadly sicknesses especially malaria and cholera which account for most deaths and absenteeism among workers and school children.
In an interview on the sidelines of a clean-up campaign organized by him in Tema, he said, 'Because of President Rawlings' consciousness, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has made him an Ambassador. If all of us could aspire to be an award winning persons like one of our most charismatic leaders, Ghana would be rid of malaria and cholera,' Mr Nii Annang-La said.
The clean-up, which covered Tema Community One and Tema New Town, involved street sweeping, clearing of bushes and the desilting of drains and was highly patronized by residents including chiefs, Assembly members and the youth.
Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La later urged all participants to adopt a lifestyle of personal hygiene and care for the environment.
Former President Rawlings was made the Sanitation Ambassador of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly by the mayor of Accra,Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah after his dwelling was found to be one of the cleanest in the National Capital.
Mr. Eric Kojo Twumasi, alias Worgor, Assembly member for Harbour Electoral area, who had taken part in the clean-up exercise, agreed with the mayor's admonishment for Ghanaians to emulate former President Rawlings.
Mr. Twumasi also commended the Tema Mayor for organizing a successful exercise adding that it is the best clean-up exercise in Tema since the country returned to multi-party democracy in 1993.
An executive member of Tema East NDC, Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly known as 'Mo-shake', disputed the claim saying ' to the best of my knowledge, this is just to add up to the tall list of clean-ups organized by Mr Kempes Ofosuware and Mr Isaac Odamtten, former Metropolitan Chief Executives of Tema.'
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sci/Environment