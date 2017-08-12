TOP STORIES
CIKOD, partners provide water infrastructure for dry-season gardening
Nandom (U/W), Aug. 12, GNA - The Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD) and its 'Water for Resilience' project partners have provided water infrastructure to facilitate the dry-season gardening concept.
CIKOD, together with its partners from HELVETAS Swiss Inter-cooperation (HIS), and officials from both Lawra and Nandom District assemblies have, therefore, embarked on a two-day inspection tour of the facilities.
At the Nandom District, the team inspected nine boreholes and three hand-dug wells while eight boreholes and four hand-dug wells were inspected at the Lawra District.
The project would benefit 45 villages in eight communities across the two districts.
Mr Mamadou Lamarana Diallo, HELVETAS 'Water for Resilience' Project Manager, commended CIKOD for the pace of work and the fruitful collaboration with the two district assemblies.
He expressed satisfaction with the facilities and hoped for more collaboration between CIKOD and HELVETAS to implement future projects that would help transform communities in the Region and Ghana in general.
Madam Abibata Ouattara, Assistant Project Officer, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and called on CIKOD to work on the little issues that came up during the monitoring to ensure a longer life span of the facilities.
Mr Daniel Banuoku, the Deputy Director of CIKOD, expressed appreciation to the team and assured them of the Centre's commitment to ensuring that the project contributes to transforming lives in the communities.
He said the Centre would also provide fencing for the gardens and that by the onset of the dry season all would be set for farming to begin.
He noted that through the project, women who were the direct beneficiaries would have the opportunity to farm fresh vegetables to improve their family's nutrition and also earn income to support their children's education.
Naa Vuudie Yuori, the Chief of Eremon Yagra, thanked CIKOD and partners for providing the water facilities adding that it would help the young women to stay at home and work to earn a living instead of travelling down south to engage in head-potting, popularly known as 'Kayayei'.
Mr Baporokpeng Kuuyong, an Elder in Gbengbe Community, who released land for the project, said the project was important such that it would ensure food security, income generation and good nutrition for the families.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
