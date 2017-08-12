TOP STORIES
Pay Last Academic Year's Fees
The leadership of the SRC wishes to inform all students of Koforidua Technical University to pay last academic year's school fees until parliament approves the 2017/2018 academic year school fees.
This notice was arrived at following the directives from the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) directing management of all public tertiary institutions to maintain the2016/2017 academic years’ fees, pending parliamentary approval of the proposed new fees.
The SRC together with its mother union, The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) wishes by this release to assure the entire student body of her effort and willingness in the fight for fees reduction. We encourage students to visit the school's website, the KTU SRC website and KtuInsider.com to download the new fees.
The council shall duly communicate to students on any new development with respect to this issue. We encourage students to contact the SRC secretariat for more clarification.
Contact; 0242809993, 0549669836 or 0555772979.
Signed
KING-DAVID SOLOMON KAMASA
SRC President
STEPHANIE YAA AIDOO
SRC P.R.O
