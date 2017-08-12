modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ga Mashie celebrates homowo in grand style [Photos]

CitiFMonline
9 minutes ago | General News

The people of Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday celebrated their annual Homowo festival in grand style.

The festival which means “hooting at hunger” was characterised by several activities such as the pouring of libation by the traditional authorities and the sprinkling of their traditional food; “Kpokpoe” amidst gunshots, singing and drumming.

Led by the chief of Gbese, Nii Ayi Bonte II, the traditional leaders, clothed in red apparels, moved from one home to the other, sprinkling the traditional food and blessing their subjects.

Prior to the festival, there was a month-long ban on noise making and drumming in the capital city, Accra.

The Ga-Mashie group celebrates the festival first followed by other towns including the La and Teshie groups.

Homowo recounts the migration of the Gas and reveals their agricultural success in their new settlement.

According to Ga oral tradition, a severe famine broke out among the people during their migration to present day Accra.

They were inspired by the famine to embark on massive food production exercises which eventually yielded them bumper harvests.

Their hunger ended and with great joy, they “hooted at hunger.”


By: Roberta Edem Abbeyquaye/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Hajj: First Batch Of Pilgrims Airlifted To Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo festival today

3 hours ago

quot-img-1THOSE WHO DESPISES WISDOM,THEM AND THEIR GENERATION WILL NOT HAVE WISDOM

By: REGINALD CHIMA OKORO quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line