Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
First batch of pilgrims leaves to Saudi Arabia
Tamale, Aug. 12, GNA - The first batch of about 500 pilgrims left the Tamale Airport on Friday night, August 11, for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to participate in this year's Hajj, a religious event, which marks the five pillars of Islam.
This batch could not leave for Jeddah on Thursday, August 10, due to technical issues encountered by the flight leaving pilgrims stranded at the Hajj Village in Tamale.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Airport and interacted with the elated pilgrims and wished them well.
GNA
By Albert Futukpor, GNA
