The only mission of a good pastor, like Jesus is to preach the good news based on love and forgiveness.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Hajj: First Batch Of Pilgrims Airlifted To Saudi Arabia
The first batch of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims on the night of Friday, August 11, 2017 left Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
They were airlifted from the Tamale Airport.
The over 500 pilgrims who were on Thursday stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium where the Tamale Hajj Village is located because there was no flight available were seen off by the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.
Dr Bawumia wished them a safe flight and prayed they return to the country safe.
Five flights have been scheduled to fly direct from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
