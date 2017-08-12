modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hajj: First Batch Of Pilgrims Airlifted To Saudi Arabia

ClassfmOnline.com
19 minutes ago | Headlines

The first batch of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims on the night of Friday, August 11, 2017 left Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They were airlifted from the Tamale Airport.

The over 500 pilgrims who were on Thursday stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium where the Tamale Hajj Village is located because there was no flight available were seen off by the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia wished them a safe flight and prayed they return to the country safe.

Five flights have been scheduled to fly direct from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Hajj: First Batch Of Pilgrims Airlifted To Saudi Arabia

19 minutes ago

Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo festival today

19 minutes ago

quot-img-1The only mission of a good pastor, like Jesus is to preach the good news based on love and forgiveness.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line