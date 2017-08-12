TOP STORIES
Bobie Ansah Takes A Rest From Political Struggles
Former multimedia presenter and political talkshow host, Nana Kwabena Bobie-Ansah, has revealed that he is no longer interested in any political struggle.
In a statement issued by Nana Kwabena Bobie-Ansah which was dated, August 10, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that from August 28, that marks the 39th birthday of him, he would rest from political struggle and concentrate on his private life.
He added that, "I feel old, tired and worn out, I want to take rest from everything except about me, I know my good friends who may not see me unless in my home and lecture hall will complaint, but the fact is I am too tired".
Below is the full write-up by Nana Kwabena Bobie-Ansah;
Kwabena Bobie Ansah Writes:
I have been involved in a fierce political struggle for the past 12yrs of my life, admittedly it was one of the fiercest battles fought psychologically, emotionally and with one's integrity. I met different kinds of political warriors on my 12yrs journey, some became friends while others became foes, foes became friends while friends became foes, political alliance were formed with various fighters from the political parties base on common interest.
I became a confidant in the political class because I controlled a whole platoon of "psychological warriors", I won and lost some of the battles, at some point I got it right while at another point I got it wrong because I am human, I made friends and seen all sorts of fun. I have seen betrayal, I have seen how ungrateful one can be, I have made some big guys rich and have as well raised giants in the media(Nana Yaw Kesse, Kaba, Dominic, Akua Sonto) and other few ones by the grace of God, I have stood and fought with my everything to save colleagues from going waste(Songo of for fire, B.B of etv) and few guys.
The fact is I have seen it but not all yet though, I enjoyed the late Prez Mills as my best political friend who thought me how to stand and fight and defend my principles, from all indications there's nothing more for me to yearn seeing, I will hit my 39th birthday this 28th August and I think is time for me to take a rest with my political struggle, I am not bowing out though. I feel is high time I get time for myself, what I feel deeply inside me now is all about me, I need a deep rest, concentrate on my new found love(books) and eat the best of the fruit. Lol.
Don't ask me about my family, because everybody is doing well now by the grace of Jah Jehovah. I feel old, tired and worn out, I want to take rest from everything except about me, I know my good friends who may not see me unless in my home and lecture hall will complaint, but fact is I am too tired, I want reserve the energy for a near to come another political struggle. Stay blessed, stay safe. Love you all.
Cheers!
