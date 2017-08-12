TOP STORIES
Village Of Hannover Park Delegation Visits MCE Of Cape Coast
A delegation from Village of Hannover Park, Germany this morning paid a courtesy call on the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur. The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and the Village of Hannover Park have a sister city relationship which dates back to 1992.
The visit forms part of the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Sister Cities Friendship between the two cities.
The delegation which was led by Anniversary Chairperson, Mrs Linda McCance Packham and her daughter, Sandra extended the Village's congratulations to Hon. Ernest Arthur on his appointment as the MCE of Cape Coast. "It is with great pleasure that I extend congratulations on your recent appointment as Metropolitan Chief Executive", a statement signed by Rodney S. Craig, the Village President read.
According to the statement, Village of Hannover has three projects in Cape Coast. "We currently have three projects in Cape Coast; support of the Hannover Park Primary School in OLA Estates; the Metropolitan Hospital Children Ward, where we completed an interior Playroom in 2015 and for which we will start construction of an in-ward shower and toilet facility in the next few weeks; as well as the support of the Domestic Violence Prevention Unit's Open-Air shelter completed in 2014 at the Regional Police Headquarters" the statement read.
Hon. Ernest Arthur expressed his appreciation for the continued support the Assembly has received from the Village. He pledged his commitment towards the corporation. He also used the visit to discuss investment opportunities in Cape Coast and asked the German delegation to lobby its businessmen to come and invest in Cape Coast. "I think we can extend this relationship beyond friendship and tap the investment opportunities available to us" the MCE stated.
.......Signed........
Richmond Yeboah
Investment Desk
Cape Coast Metro
