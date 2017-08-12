TOP STORIES
money dosent buy happinessBy: Gabrielle Bazzara
Luck or Attitude?
While the attitude that luck is the primary difference between success and failure would be a good excuse to easily accept the defeatist position in life, it is one that is untrue. Many, many successful people met what appeared to be insurmountable challenges on their way to achieve success. People such as Albert Einstein, Henry Ford, Thomas Jefferson, Yanni, Thomas Jefferson, Walt Disney, the list goes on and on.
Reflect on the attitudes of these people while reading their quotes:
"I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." Thomas Jefferson
"Focused will is incredible. If you have a dream and you don't give up no matter what obstacles come up, then life's problems will fall away and you will get what you want. It happens. It works." Yanni
"When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." Henry Ford
"Results! Why man, I have gotten a lot of results. I know of several thousand things that won't work." Thomas Edison
"It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer." Albert Einstein
What each success story has in common is the obstacles faced and overcome by those who we now see as successful. Were they lucky? Hardly. What is often unknown, or conveniently forgotten, is how many failures these people endured before they reached their goal. The commonality among all these people is that they never gave up. For them, each new challenge was an opportunity to excel at life, to persevere in spite of at times seemingly overwhelming odds.
"You may not realize it when it happens,
but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.
