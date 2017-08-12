TOP STORIES
Internal Wrangling Must End Immediately—Young Cadres To NDC
The General Secretary of Young Cadres Association (YCA), Mr Bright Botchway has called for ceasefire in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The internal wrangling in the opposition National Democratic Congress keeping on deepen after the party lost the 2016. Counter accusations have taken the centre stage of the party.
The latest is the infighting between the former Deputy Chief of Staff under erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a former Minister for Justice and Attorney General in late President Mills led administration, Mr Martin Amidu and former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff under erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the party’s founder and former President Jerry John Rawlings of corrupt practices under both his military and democratic regimes.
In a statement issued by the NDC youth wing, Young Cadres Association's General Secretary, Mr Bright Botchway on August 11, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the washing of the party's dirty clothes in the public domain do not reflect on the party's National Anthem which stated, 'Ghana, our strength in unity'.
Mr Botchway, added that, "a father whose children goes wayward and later render apology for their actions and inactions ought to be considered wise and a father to whom such apology is rendered, needs to advice his children for the sake of unforseen circumstances other than exposing his children forgetting he is destroying his generation for which he will be remembered".
Below is the full statement;
General Secretary ( Bright Botchway ) Young Cadres ...YCA , writes;
TO THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS ( NDC ) FRONTIERS.
I write to express my views and opinions regarding the intra - wrangling in the Akatamanso family .
Political parties had existed , still exists and would continue to exist. Most of which had collapsed by reason of several challenges which was not properly treated as such .
Political parties like any other association(s) are always established on the principles of philosophy and a common goal without which such a party cannot stand firm.
We need to as a party, shun the attitude( s ) of washing our dirty clothes in the public domain if only we are ready and remain true to our anthem whose portion states , *Ghana , our strength in unity*.With this , where lies our internal / partisan strength since the chemistry between unity and strength is of positive correlation ....????
Why this internal cracks ...??
Why this intra - party brouhaha this early ....???
Where is our philosophy stating that, the party believes in the principles of social democracy ....???
Why must we be at loggerheads whiles the grassroots remain united ahead of 2020 ...???
How can we wake up from our sleep just to watch and hear fictive words from someone who was once a sensitive figure and once played justice roles within the immediate past President's administration ...????
Are we under the umbrella as suggested by our party symbol ...??? *( Elephants that scatter in bushes even have their censors at work ).*
HOW CAN WE TAKE A U - TURN FROM THIS INTERNAL CANKER ...????
We need to pretend and act just like fools to skip the traps of our opponents and forge ahead .You and I can simply tell that , this crack has been created due to the self - value we individually impose on our inner conscience as executives , founding fathers and past party ambassador( s ).
The national executive committee of our dear party needs a thorough restructure of some or all constituents as we gear towards our national executive elections as part of our internal reorganization exercise .
We need to revisit the party's constitution and not only to materialise but also reinforce it as how it was during the early days of our party's birth .
We should follow the goodwill of our party alongside that of our motherland at this critical time of social democracy and accountability.
I believe we can make progress having considered this piece .
Share it if you love and have the blood of this party as I do .
Long live Young Cadres
Long live NDC
Long live Ghana.
