Jomoro District To Be Elevated To Municipality—Nana Addo Reveals
The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has revealed that the Jomoro District Assembly would be upgraded to a Municipality in September 2017.
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 8 August, 2017, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Western Region, when he interacted with the Chiefs and people of Half Assini in Jomoro.
He said the elevation from the District to Municipal status will enhance the development of the area and improve the living condition of the people.
Earlier on, President Nana Addo expressed his disappointment of the inability of the Assembly to approve the DCE nominee, Hon Eric Muah on three separate occasions.
"Eric Muah is a very hardworking man to be approved as the District Chief Executive for Jomoro District but his approval was not successful, I'm bringing a new person for approval", the President said.
“I am appealing to you. Help me by approving the new nominee I am proposing as DCE for Jomoro. I can assure you that this nominee is resourceful, hardworking and can do the job. We cannot have a Municipality which does not even have a DCE,” the President said.
President Nana Addo used the durbar to expressed his profound appreciation to the good people of Jomoro Constituency for voting massively for him in the first time since 1992 to become the President of the Republic of Ghana.
He also thanked the electorates for electing Hon Paul Essien as their Member of Parliament. The President indicated that Hon Paul Essien is very hardworking Deputy Minister in his administration.
"The NPP is going to retain the Jomoro seat in 2020 and beyond with the able and hardworking MP like Paul Essien", President Nana Addo assured.
Hon Paul Essien was the only NPP Parliamentary Candidate that has won the Jomoro seat since 1992.
With his government having been saddled with huge debts, President Akufo-Addo told the Chiefs and people of Jomoro that he remains unfazed and will put in place the necessary measures to ensure improvement of the living conditions of the people, which included the construction of the town roads at Elubo, Half Assini and Beyin.
On the matter of the controversial free SHS programme, President Nana Addo reaffirmed his decision that the programme will commence in September 2017, and will lift the financial burden of parents with regards to the payment of fees for their wards.
" Those who said I could not do it, for propaganda sake, I hope in September, when the free SHS programme starts, they will have the generosity of heart to say that 'Nana', come for your stone but I don't think those propagandists will change their mindset about the free SHS ", the President stressed.
He added, " from September, for the first time in the history of our country, free SHS education is going to be a reality in Ghana".
Speaking at the durbar, the Paramount Chief for Western Traditional Council, Awulea Annor Adjei II appealed to President Nana Addo to revamp the abandoned Osagyefo barge at Effaso in the District.
Awulea also appealed to President Nana Addo and his government to establish a fertilizer factory in the District.
Awulea Annor Adjei II whose on several occasions invited the Assembly Members in the District to his palace to consider the President's DCE nominee, expressed his displeasure over the three rejection of the nominee, Hon Eric Muah.
President Nana Addo was accompanied by, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs who is also MP for the area, Hon Paul Essien, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon Catherine Afeku, Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Ghana Cocobod CEO, Mr Joseph Boahene Aidoo, Ellembelle DCE, Hon Kwasi Bonzo, as well as some national and regional executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by the Acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay.
