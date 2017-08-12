TOP STORIES
UCC Student, Teacher Wins MTN Spin The Roll Hundai i10
A 25-year-old graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Linda Ayi Addidi who lives in Sukura in Accra drove home one of the 12 brand new Hyundai I10 in the ongoing MTN Spin the Wheel promotion.
Mr. Isaac Sarfo Boakye, a 34-year-old Mathematics teacher at the Agona Senior High Technical who is married with two children in Kumasi also drove home a brand new Hyundai I10.
Four of the winners won an all-expense paid trip to Dubai with their partners, 60peieces of 4G enabled handsets were also presented to some winners while some other winners received cash prizes ranging from GH₵1000 to GH₵2000 each.
Presenting the awards at the maiden edition, General Manager of Consumer Marketing of MTN, Noel Kojo-Ganson said the spin the wheel promotion is one of the several ways MTN intends to reward its loyal subscribers.
“This is driven by our quest as the leading telecoms brand in Ghana, to always look beyond the telecommunications service we offer and add value to the customer’s experience. By extension it demonstrates our commitment to making our customers’ lives brighter while we promote our digital agenda,” he stated.
Mr. Kojo-Ganson indicated MTN ‘Spine the Wheel’ promo which was launched in July 1st 2017 has over 25000 customers actively participating adding that as a result more MTN Pay As You Go (PAYG) customers will be rewarded on daily and monthly basis.
“For the monthly winners, the highest point earner takes home a brand new Hyundai I10, 2nd and 3rd highest point earners, trip to Dubai, 4th to the 10th highest receives GH₵2,000 Mobile Moneye-cash, 11th to 20th highest GH₵1,000 Mobile Money, 21st to 50th highest takes 4G Smartphone, 51th to 80th highest points earners will receive GH₵200 Mobile Money and 81st to 100th will also receive GH₵100 Mobile Money,” he emphasized.
According to him, as MTN commits to lead the delivery of bold new digital world they will continue to make meaningful investments to ensure their customers receive the best of services and remain loyal or connected to the brand.
Stressing on the mechanics of the promotion, he intimated that customer who recharges airtime of GH 1 and above will receive an SMS indicating the number of Spin slots earned (based on amount recharged) after every recharge.
He added that Customer clicks on the link and can open the WAP portal to spin or URL to install the App permanently on their phones. Alternatively, customers can send “SPIN” to MTN short Code 5040 to spin.
According to Mr. Kojo-Ganson, once the customer spins, the result is instant and confirmed by SMS message. By default, all participants will be on silver wheel where the point rewards are not huge as those on Gold wheel.
He posited that Customers who wish to be on Gold Wheel sends “VIP” to subscribe to Gold wheel and enjoy 10 points. Customers who do not want to receive the invitation to spin after top –up will simply send “NO” to 5040 to be removed from the campaign.
“Customers have the opportunity to re-join after leaving the promo by sending “YES” to short code 5040. Monthly winner rankings are based on points accrued and ranked from the highest to the lowest. Top hundred point’s earners will be rewarded on a monthly basis. Customers can send “POINTS” to 5040 know their accumulated points at any time. Customers can send “YES” to 5040 to know all the points’ bouquet to select the want to buy. To increase customers’ points on regular basis, customers can buy instant points by sending “YES” to 5040,” he stated.
