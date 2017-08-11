modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

AMA Rewards MTN For Keeping Clean Environment

Abubakari Seidu Ajarfor
2 hours ago | General News

MTN Ghana has been honoured by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for keeping a clean environment and well-manicured plants.

Presenting the plaque to MTN, the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah indicated that the Assembly was awarding MTN in recognition of the clean environment that MTN maintains on its premises. The Mayor said the Assembly is impressed with the state in which MTN’s facilities are kept and encouraged the company to continue to keep its premises in the metropolis clean and beautiful.

Receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, expressed MTN’s gratitude to the Mayor for the recognition.

He indicated that keeping a clean working environment is part of what they do always as a leading telecoms in the country.

MTN’s landmark head office, MTN House, was designed to suit both a classic and modern outlook and to represent MTN’s timeless relevance and long-term impact in Ghana.

In addition, the building was designed in consistence with the company’s environmental sustainability agenda, which includes green initiatives.

Additionally, MTN has implemented a system for recycling of waste and has placed waste sorting bins around MTN House to facilitate recycling.

MTN House also has a storage place for rain water harvesting and reuse. The water is used for watering plants and for supplying water for taps in washrooms. The system has auto-turn off, which helps to rationalize water use.

Provision has been made for further investments in providing a sustainable source of energy in the near future.

Hon. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Mayor Of Accra Presenting The Plaque The CEO Of MTN Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Internal Wrangling Must End Immediately—Young Cadres To NDC

2 minutes ago

Jomoro District To Be Elevated To Municipality—Nana Addo Reveals

2 minutes ago

quot-img-1The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.

By: William Shakespeare quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line