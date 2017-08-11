TOP STORIES
The cattle is not better than the pasture on which it grazes (an Ethopian proverb)By: Asanga
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
New Order Preparatory School Wins Hot 93.9FM Homowo Quiz Contest
As part of the activities to mark this year's Homowo festival celebrated by the Gas, management of Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM organised a quiz competition dubbed 'Hot FM Homowo Quiz Contest'
The "Hot FM Homowo Quiz Contest"which took place on Friday 11,August2017 inside the Hot fm's studio was represented by three schools; New Order Preparatory, Apostolic Reform Osofo Owuo Memorial and God's wisdom Education Centre all in the Odododiodio constituency.
The competition was not only organized to spice up this year's homowo festival but also to test the knowledge and intelligence of some of Ghana's future leaders.
The contestants; Inkoom Ebo Samuel and Sowah Rebecca of New order preparatory, Esther Akoto and Louisa Tagoe of Apostolic Reform Osofo Owuo and Rebecca Cofie and Sophia Otoo of God's wisdom education centre who seemed tensed in the beginning displayed their academic intelligence by answering questions under the Ga local language,science, maths and English language on various topics.
The first session which was done in Ga ended successfully with Apostolic Reform Osofo Owuo emerging as the winner with a total of 29 points whiles New Order Preparatory and God's Wisdom Education centre acquired 21 points each but the contest took a different turn in the second session when the quiz master, Mr Akwasi Marfo asked questions on English ,science and maths resulting in New Order Preparatory changing their position to be the first with 89 points followed by Apostolic Reform Osofo Owua and God's Wisdom education centre with 57 and 35 points respectively.
The only boy in the competition Inkoom Ebo Samuel of New Order Preparatory out stood the others by showcasing his smartness in answering the questions with much enthusiasm which made his school the overall winner in the competition with a total of 110points.
The management of Hot FM then presented prizes to the participants and teachers of the various schools for their contributions in making the program a success
Kindly watch excerpts of the contest in the video below
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News