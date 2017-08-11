modernghana logo

Hajj pilgrims flight delays

GNA
18 minutes ago | Social News

Tamale, Aug. 11, GNA - Delays on the part of a Saudi registered flight contracted to airlift pilgrims from the Tamale Airport for this year's Hajj led to the failure to airlift the first batch of pilgrims on Thursday, Mr Abdulai Rahman Gomda, Communications Director of the Hajj Board, has said.

The first batch of 506 pilgrims were left stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium, the venue for the Hajj Village, after their scheduled flight could did not occur.

Alhaji Gomda told the GNA on Friday that efforts had been made to ensure that the flight arrives to airlift pilgrims to Saudi Arabia today.

GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Social News

