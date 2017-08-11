modernghana logo

WAEC Website not hacked

GNA
18 minutes ago | Education

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA — The West African Examination Council (WAEC), on Friday said its website has not been hacked as is being circulated on social media.

A statement issued by the Council signed on behalf of the Head of National Office by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of the Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, therefore, urged the public to disregard the publication.

GNA

Education

